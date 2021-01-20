Graveside services for Mary Davis Bridgers Archer, fondly known as “Baby Jack,” will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Greenwood.
Baby Jack, 90, died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Sallis.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1931. Baby Jack was a member of Cruger Baptist Church and a well-loved “Mema” to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Amanda Davis; her husbands, Claude Lee Bridgers Sr. and Barnes Archer; son-in-law Walter Kilpatrick; and grandson Wes Humphreys.
She is survived by her four children, Doris Bridgers Kilpatrick of Cruger, Patricia Bridgers Hester (George) of Sallis, Lee Bridgers (Brenda) of Greenwood and Jack Bridgers (Donna) of Yazoo City; 15 grandchildren, Amy Kilpatrick, Suzanne Kilpatrick Thompson (Eric), Holly Kilpatrick Faulkner (John), Kimberly Hester Rutledge (Steven), Jason Hester (Brandy), Lyndsey Hester Thompson (Chad), Adam Hester (Gail), Trey Bridgers (Sarah Kathryn), Mary Beth Bridgers Moore (Tate), Ashley Selby (Adam), Nolan Humphreys (Lindsay), Amy Hayles Dear (Steven), Matt Hayles (Brittany), Adam Porter (Paige) and Dave Porter (Mary Lauren); and 32 great-grandchildren.
The Rev. Al Different and the Rev. David Raddin will officiate at the services.
Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.