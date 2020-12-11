WINONA — Graveside services for Willie Ozell Collins of Winona will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mount Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery in Winona.
Mr. Collins, 72, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his home.
He was a retired supervisor for the state Medicaid division. He graduated from J.Z. George High School and Mississippi Valley State University. He also was a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and served in the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Collins; a son, Joshuwa Collins; his parents, Lynn and Mary Collins; and a brother, Donald Collins.
The Rev. Jesse Sawyer will officiate at the services.
Visitation will be at Roberts & Sons Mortuary from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
He is survived by two sons, Czelerick Collins and Demingo Collins; a daughter, Noshay Collins Cancelo; four brothers, Lin E. Collins, Thomas E. Collins, Stan D. Collins and Ronald Collins; three sisters, Ruby L. Gregg, Katherine Collins and Paulette Palmer; and eight grandchildren, Kinzell Collins, Kanai Collins, K’xian Collins, Joshua Collins, Dominic Collins, Malena Collins, Sebastain Cancelo and Nicolau Cancelo.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.