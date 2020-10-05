May 8, 1943 - October 4, 2020
Graveside services for Jeanette Cummings Philley will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Odd Fellows East Cemetery.
Mrs. Philley, 77, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson.
She was born on May 8, 1943, in Eupora to William and Jewel Boatman Cummings and resided in the Greenwood area most of her life. She worked as a beautician for over 50 years, and she was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Greenwood. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved traveling and shopping with her sister. She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Billy Ray Philley Jr.; and a sister, Lady Embry.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Philley Sr. of Greenwood; a daughter, Phoebe Philley of Greenwood; a son, Jimmy (Valerie) Twitchell of Hattiesburg; three grandchildren, Nikki Philley (Corie) Dyche, Johnathan (Evelyn) Twitchell and Morgan Ann (Ben) Hardison; six great- grandchildren, Joshua Matthew Philley, Sarah McKinney, Karli McKinney, Shelby Dyche, Livy Hardison and Merritt Hardison; a sister, Dee Oglesby of Greenwood; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the cemetery. The Rev. Glenn Seefeld and the Rev. Dennis Gossett will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be Amos Strickland, Earl Smith, Joey Strickland, Eddie Beam, Sonny Beam and Mike Oglesby.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church. Wilson & Knight is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
