Ira Charles Jones, 82, passed away Monday morning, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home near Greenwood. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Greenwood Delta Funeral Home with Dr. Joe Pate officiating. Interment will be in Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery near Edinburgh.
Charlie was born to Pearl and Effie Jones in Philadelphia and raised in Edinburgh. He was a graduate of Edinburgh High School and received his pharmacy degree from Ole Miss. He began his career as a pharmacist at Allen’s Drug Store in Starkville, moved to Greenwood in 1969 and began work at Barrett Drugs. He partnered with Curtis Hodges to purchase the store and changed the name to Barrett Hodges. Over the years, they owned as many as three locations in Greenwood, finally merging into one, Downtown Drugs on Carrollton Avenue, where he worked until his retirement in 2019.
Mr. Jones was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and taught the Senior Adult Sunday School Class for over 31 years. He loved church, family and Ole Miss. He also enjoyed writing poetry and listening to music.
He is survived by his wife, Eva Miller Jones, and two sons: the Rev. Charlie Jones (Dianna) of Forkville and Jerry Jones of Greenwood.
Pallbearers will be Bubba DeLoach, Robby Wilson, Collier Tillman, Vernon Ricks, Charlie Wright, John Harville, Bob Givens and Freddie Baine (Mike Tucker, and Junior Tucker – Carthage only). Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Avant, Billy Walker, Ben Shaw, Carl Clark, Carl DeLoach and Thomas Tanksley.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Greenwood or a charity of the donor’s choice.
