WINONA — Graveside services for Inez Bell Williamson of Jackson, formerly of Choctaw County, were at 2 p.m. Monday at Poplar Creek Nations Baptist Church Cemetery near Kilmichael.
Mrs. Williamson, 94, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home.
She was retired from Milwaukee Tool in Jackson.
The Rev. Danny Dickerson officiated the services.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled the arrangements.
