WINONA — Graveside services for Elex Forrest Jr. of Winona will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Columbiana United Methodist Church Cemetery in Winona.
Mr. Forrest, 85, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona.
He was a farmer.
There will be a limited visitation from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home in Winona.
The Rev. Nelson Forrest will officiate at the services.
