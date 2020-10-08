Graveside services for Lindsey Tenay King of Greenwood will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Ms. King, 38, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Delta Regional Medical Center.
She was a restaurant manager and a member of Traveler’s Rest Missionary Baptist Church. She graduated with honors from Greenwood High School in 2000, attended the University of Mississippi and graduated with honors from Holmes Community College with an associate’s degree in mortuary science. She loved to travel and read.
She is survived by her mother, Ronda Turner King of Greenwood; and a daughter, Reagan Tatia Metcalf of Collierville, Tennessee.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Century Funeral Home.
Members of the Greenwood High School Class of 2000 and Class of 1979 will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will include uncles; Robert Turner of Stone Mountain, Georgia; Bruce Turner of Horn Lake; and Dennis Wright of Vicksburg.
