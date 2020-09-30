WINONA — Graveside services for Dr. John Richard Pratt of Winona will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery in Winona.
Dr. Pratt, 78, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his home.
Dr. Pratt was a retired chemistry professor at Holmes Community College and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
The family will have a private visitation.
The Rev. Chad Bowen will officiate at the services.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
