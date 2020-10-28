RULEVILLE — Grave-side services for Ethel McAtee Estes of Cleveland will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Drew Cemetery in Drew.
Mrs. Estes, 91, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at her residence.
She was retired from Baxter Healthcare.
The Rev. Sarah Miller will officiate the services.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home of Ruleville is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at williamsandlord.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.