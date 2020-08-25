June 7, 1967 - August 23, 2020
Graveside services for Harven Reid Minga will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Carroll County.
Mr. Minga, 53, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
He was born on June 7, 1967, in Greenwood to Edgar and Doris Ann Mitchell Minga and was a lifelong resident of Carroll County. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Doris Faye Fisk.
He is survived by a sister, Melody Stiles of Carrollton; son Harven Chase Minga of Jonesboro, Arkansas; friend and caregiver Jessica Leytham and her two daughters of Carrollton; two nieces, Kim Foster and Amber Clark; three nephews, Mark Stiles II, Mitchell Stiles and Wade Fisk; and a number of great-nieces and -nephews.
The Rev. Gary Tanner will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be Mark Stiles II, Mitchell Stiles, Jr Bailey, Richard Hunter Foster, Kim Foster and Robert Earl Minga.
Williams and Lord Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
