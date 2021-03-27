Private services for Cleotha Lemon Sr. of Greenwood will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Lemon, 81, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Golden Age nursing home.
He was a retired teacher.
There will be a public viewing from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
The Rev. Dr. Calvin Collins will officiate at the services.
The public burial ceremony will be at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
