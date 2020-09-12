Phillip “Randy” Randall Ross Jr., 65, of Schlater died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at D’Iberville Memorial Park in D’Iberville. Family visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi.
Mr. Ross was born in Biloxi to Phillip Randall Ross Sr. and Lily Rose Tarver. Ross lived most of his life on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War.
He was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Mary Provost.
He is survived by two sons, Phillip Randall III of D’Iberville and Joseph Randall Penton of Brandon; his mother, Lily Rose Tarver of Pearl River, Louisiana; four daughters, Christina Moses of Ocean Springs, Kelly Penton of Pearl River, Amy Penton of Petal and Michelle Ross of Biloxi; two brothers, P.D. Ross of Minter City and Jason Ross of Ocean Springs; four sisters, Sandra Kiefer of Pearl River and Brenda Tanner, Alice Tanner and Shelia Simmons of Vancleave; niece Amanda Bryant of Schlater; and nephew Daniel Bryant of Schlater.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wiliamsandlord.com.
