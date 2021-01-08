Susie Kuykendall McElroy, 91, born in Money on Jan. 3, 1929, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at her home in Panama City Beach, Florida, with her family by her side.
In 1946, Susie married Claitor Julius “Mac” McElroy in Greenwood, where they settled and raised their family. Together they founded Mc’s Parts, which they owned and operated on Carrollton Avenue in downtown Greenwood.
In the late 1970s, she purchased a home in Panama City Beach, where she retired full time. Having lived a great deal of her life independently, she hardly missed a trick and kept a sharp eye on her business matters throughout her life.
The community of Venture Out in Panama City Beach was home to many friends from the Delta. This along with the numerous, new friendships Susie formed while living there gave her the feeling of living in a beloved hometown. Her house was a revolving door of friends and family with whom she found much joy in hosting. In her earlier years, she and her friends could often be seen on jet skis in the bay, taking the grandchildren on afternoon boat rides to Shell Island to swim with the dolphins or cruising around on golf carts visiting with others in the community. Susie truly loved her life at Venture Out and cherished the friendships this special place helped create.
Anyone who spent much time with Susie knew that a prevailing trait of hers was a quick wit. She had a story to tell for almost any situation which made visits with her anything but boring. These stories often find their way into conversations across the South and will not soon be forgotten.
Mrs. McElroy was preceded in death by her former husband, C.J. “Mac” McElroy; her son, Gary McElroy; her granddaughter, Lindsey McElroy; and her parents, William Mason Kuykendall and Irene Grantham Kuykendall, all of Greenwood.
She is survived by daughters Moxie Gary (Tommy) of Greenwood and Shirley Simmons (Harry) of Yazoo City; grandson Lawson Gary (Dana) of Greenwood; granddaughters Shelly Gary of Nashville, Tennessee, Emily Simmons of Jackson and Katy Prosser (Andy) of Madison; four great-grandchildren, Hugh and Lyla Gary of Greenwood and Miller and Sims Prosser of Madison; and nieces Linda Gates (Day) of Mobile, Alabama, Margaret Sullivan (Tom) of Birmingham and JoAnn Moore (Vic) of Starkville.
A small family service will be held in Greenwood on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations to the following organizations are appreciated: The Palmer Home for Children, P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703; or to the “Mississippi Victims of Human Trafficking Fund” benefiting minor victims of human trafficking, by mailing to the Mississippi Office of the Attorney General, P.O. Box 220, Jackson, MS 39205 or by contacting Anna Sukmann at 769-234-0881.
Wilson & Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonknight.com.
