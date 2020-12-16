WINONA — A graveside service with military honors for Maj. Benjamin Clement Shute, Mississippi Army National Guard (retired), of Black Hawk will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the North Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Kilmicahel. The Rev. Jack Marshall and the Rev. Tommy Stevenson will officiate the service.
Maj. Shute, 69, passed away at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
He was born to John Shelton and Sara Alma Clement Shute in Lexington on Jan. 10, 1951. He worked as a field office supervisor (DCA-FOS) and bank examiner with the FDIC. He was a member of the Carroll County Republican Committee, a former member of the Mississippi Bankers Compliance Task Force and a member of Black Hawk Methodist Church. He was an avid antique tractor collector and served in the Mississippi Army National Guard from 1971 until 1994, primarily with the 1st and 114th Field Artillary Unit in Greenwood. He was a June 30, 1973, graduate of Officer Candidate School. Upon retiring, he transferred to 631st FA BDE in Grenada.
Maj. Shute is survived by his son, Benjamin C. Shute II of Black Hawk; a brother, John S. Shute Jr. of Black Hawk; and two nephews, Jake and Ryan Shute. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Maj. Shute was such a staunch supporter of the national, state and local Republican Party platform. It was his wishes that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the United Republican Fund, MSGOP and Carroll County GOP.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.
