Rebecca Stone “Becky” Chesteen, 84, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hillview Stone Cemetery with Dr. Jim Phillips officiating.
Becky was born and raised in Greenwood, graduated from Greenwood High School and attended Mississippi Delta Community College. She worked for over 30 years as an Administrative Assistant with the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitative Services, was a financial secretary for First Presbyterian Church for seven years and was also the bookkeeper for Archula Plantation.
Mrs. Chesteen was an active member of North Greenwood Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Lydia Sunday School Class and the L.L.L. and had helped with the children’s choir and Vacation Bible School. Becky was also a former member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club, the Jaycettes and the Eastern Star.
The widow of Jim George Chesteen, Becky is survived by her daughter Jan Robertson (Mike Cardillo), granddaughters Stephanie Toten (J.T.) and Becca Robertson and step-grandchild John Harvey Toten, all of Greenwood.
Memorials may be made to Delta Cross c/o North Greenwood Baptist Church, 615 Grand Blvd., Greenwood, MS 38930.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Lydia Sunday School Class.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
