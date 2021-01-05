Sheila Sue Jenkins Dean, 59, of Greenwood died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her residence. There will be a private family service at a later date.
Shelia was born May 3, 1961 in Winona to William Latham Jenkins and Alice Stewart Jenkins Burch. She was a waitress and caretaker to her brother, William “Billy” Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her stepfather, J.K. Burch.
She is survived by her son, Danny Ray Dean of Greenwood; sisters, Belinda Casiday and husband Larry of McCarley and Patricia Brandon and husband Mike of Forest; brother William “Billy” Jenkins of McCarley; and several nieces and nephews.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
