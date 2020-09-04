Rebecca Ann “Becky” McKenzie, 67, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 26, 2020, at her home in Greenwood. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Delta Funeral Home with Nathaniel Mosley officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.
Becky was born in Greenwood to Edward Earl and Opal Davis Blakemore and was a lifelong resident. She worked for many years as a customer service representative for Kimmel Aviation Insurance. Becky loved to read, enjoyed her animals and especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was never unkind to anyone.
She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Blakemore of Greenwood; two nieces, Kim Boone (Mark) of Carrollton and Stephanie Boone of Vaiden; a nephew, Blake Overstreet of Greenwood; her “Sisters in Life,” Annette Mize, Missy Pillow, Charlotte Dale, Judy Johnson, Laura Nixon, Karen Pinkston, Lynn Mosley, Kathy Houpt, Corinne Abney, Liz Haskins, Pauline Lewis, Rebecca Cleland, Sally Ratcliffe, Leslie Freeman and Sharon Draper; and six great-nieces and -nephews.
Her love for her family and God’s four-legged creatures and her over 60-year bond of love and friendship with these fine women are her legacy to a life well lived and well loved.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
