DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A memorial service for Teawana Nesha Tyus of Douglasville, Georgia, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Providence Missionary Baptist Church.
Ms. Tyus, 40, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at WellStar Douglas Hospital in Douglasville.
She was case manager at the Haralson County Department of Family and Children’s Services.
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.