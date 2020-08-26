Graveside services for Johnny Purnell of Itta Bena will be at noon Friday at Pitts Memorial Cemetery in Itta Bena.
Mr. Purnell, 64, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Memphis LeBonheur University Hospital.
He was a retired factory worker.
There will be a public viewing from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at Great Southern Funeral Home, followed by a private family viewing from 3 to 4 p.m.
The Rev. Louis Coleman will officiate at the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.