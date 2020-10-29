Graveside services for John D. Banks of Cruger will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at New Gordan Chapel Church Cemetery in Cruger.
Mr. Banks, 79, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
He was a retired custodian who had worked at The Greenwood Commonwealth.
A private family viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Great Southern Funeral Home, followed by a public visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. There also will be a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Pastor Jerome Kyle will officiate at the services.
