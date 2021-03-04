GREENVILLE — Funeral Mass for Theresa Allegrezza Noble will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Delta Regional Medical Center. Burial will be in the Greenville Cemetery under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Greenville.
Mrs. Noble will be laid to rest beside her husband, Dan Noble, who preceded her in death in 1991. Also preceding her in death are her mother and father, Henry and Mary Allegrezza; one brother, Eugene Allegrezza; and a grandson, Spencer Noble.
Mrs. Noble graduated from Shaw High School in 1950, married Dan Noble in 1952 and moved to Greenville to make their home. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Catholic Church, serving as president and secretary of the former Altar Society. She was a member of The Catholic Foundation of The Diocese of Jackson. Mrs. Noble ran the day shift when her husband opened their business, Dan’s Bar-B-Q Drive In, in 1960. Her husband had another job during the day and came in for the night shift. In recent years, she ran errands for Noble Food Service Inc. On April 21, 1999, she was honored as secretary of the day.
Mrs. Noble was a devoted wife and mother. Her favorite charities are Catholic Service Appeal Saltillo Mission and St. Vincent DePaul Society.
She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Dan (Shellie) Noble of Greenville, Steve (Dr. Melynda) Noble of Greenwood and Harry (Charlotte) Noble of Jackson; five grandchildren, Trace Howard (Trey), Steve (Stephanie) Noble Jr., Reena Noble, Chad Noble and Landrey Noble; six great-grandchildren, Lindsey Howard, Mary Noble Howard, Andrew Noble, Rachel Noble, Rhythm Noble and Skylar Noble; and three brothers, John Allegrezza of Canton, Jimmy Allegrezza of Jackson and Cecil Allegrezza of Raymond.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a charity of your choice.
