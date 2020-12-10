INDIANOLA — Pauline (Polly) Wells was born Sept. 14, 1926, in Jackson and passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, of natural causes at home. She was 94 years old. Polly grew up in Jackson, where her father was a senior partner with the law firm of Wells, Thomas & Wells.
Polly attended Bailey Junior High School and Central High School in Jackson; Salem Academy in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sullins College in Bristol, Virginia; and the University of Mississippi in Oxford. Polly was elected Most Beautiful at Central High, was chosen Mardi Gras Queen at Sullins College and was selected one of the campus favorites and one of the five beauties at Ole Miss. While attending the U.S. Naval Academy, Midshipman Jack Montgomery first met his soon-to-be wife at the Army-Navy football game. Jack and Polly were married in 1946 in Jackson. The couple settled in Inverness, where they raised three sons. Polly was very active in numerous clubs and organizations as well as All Saints Episcopal Church. She was noted for her kindness, compassion and generosity throughout the community.
Polly Wells Montgomery is survived by her three sons, Jack M. Montgomery III, Calvin Wells Montgomery and David Baird Montgomery, and their spouses; seven grandsons; and 11 great-grandchildren: Calvin Montgomery’s children, Calvin W. Montgomery Jr. and his children, Mandi, Tommy, William and Mary Catherine; Hunter Montgomery (Jenny) and their children, Emily and Colin; Jack Montgomery II; Baird Montgomery (Sally) and their children, John Wells Montgomery (Beth) and their children, Sophie, Polly and Maslin; David B. Montgomery Jr.; Joshua P. Montgomery; and Jason Maslin Montgomery (Lindsey) and their children, Jackson and Mae Wells.
Polly is predeceased by her parents, William Calvin Wells and Pauline Flannery Wells; her husband of 61 years; Jack Montgomery Jr.; and her brother, Calvin Lowell Wells.
The Montgomery family would like to give special love, recognition and thanks to Jeanie Flemming and Patsy Spurlock, who were truly like daughters to our parents. Additionally, thanks go to our dear friends Mary Dana Baird and Ree Horne for their steadfast and sacrificial kindness to Polly.
Due to statewide COVID restrictions, there will be a graveside service only at 2 p.m. Friday at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Inverness. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.
The online guestbook may be signed by visiting www.burtonfuneralhome.net.
