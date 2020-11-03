Services for Verlena Childress of Greenwood will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Century Funeral Home.
Ms. Childress, 81, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
She was self-employed before retiring.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The Rev. Dr. Harold Wheeler will officiate at the services.
Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
