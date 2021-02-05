WINONA — Ronald “Ronnie” Leon Elmore Sr. of Carroll County passed away at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
He was born in Greenwood on May 20, 1958, to Shurden Alexander and Jessie Lee Lowery Elmore and was 62 years old.
Mr. Elmore was a retired shop manager for the city of Brandon and a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church near Black Hawk. He enjoyed deer hunting, was a great storyteller and enjoyed traveling after his retirement.
He loved his wife and family and thoroughly enjoyed spoiling his grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, Danny Elmore.
Mr. Elmore is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marie Elmore of Carroll County; his daughter, Emily Baird (Adam) of Madison; his son, Ron Elmore (Courtney) of Virginia; two grandsons, Emerson Elmore and Noah Baird; two brothers, Ralph Elmore (Missy) of Brandon and David Elmore (Phyllis) of Greenwood; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors on from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Oliver Funeral Home in Winona. There is no service scheduled.
An online guestbook may be viewed and signed at www.ofhwinona.com.
