March 2, 1948 - October 17, 2020
Services for Charlene G. McNeer will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Leflore Baptist Church in Leflore.
Mrs. McNeer, 72, died on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada.
She was born on March 2, 1948, in Humphreys County to J.P. and Mary Caldwell and lived in the Leflore community most of her life. She was employed at The Alluvian hotel for 13 years before her retirement and was a member of Leflore Baptist Church. She loved to garden. She is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Bobby Ray McNeer.
She is survived by her son, Ricky B. (Laticia) McNeer of Holcomb; daughter Teresa M. Hobgood and her fiancé, Carl Allen Rigby, of Holcomb; sister Rita Cresswell of Greenwood; brother Jerry Caldwell of Greenwood; six grandchildren; and a nephew, Raymond C. Cresswell.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church. The Rev. Bernard Wiggins and the Rev. Carolyn McNeer will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be Rodney Hobgood, Nicholas McNeer, Jacob McNeer, Chase McNeer, Aaliyah McNeer and Aaron Blaylock. Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Allen Rigby, Mycle Montgomery and Johnny Blaylock. Burial will be in Leflore Baptist Cemetery.
Williams and Lord Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
