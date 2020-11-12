WINONA — Graveside services for Reginald T. Wright Sr. of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Wright, 49, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Crystal Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
He was a truck driver for Stevens Transport of Dallas and had graduated from DSC Truck Driving Academy in Jackson.
He is survived by his mother, Deloris Wright Davis; a son, Reginald Tremale Wright Jr. of Greenwood; a sister, Alysia Davis Osborne of Charlotte, North Carolina; a brother, Roger Lee Davis Jr. of Greenwood; four aunts, Vera Douglas of Greenville, Katherine Jones of Buckeye, Arizona, Cynthia Horne (Tommie) of Rancho Cucamonga, California, and Phyllis Grayson (Clifford) of San Diego; an uncle, Tyrone Cooley (Cheryl) of Las Vegas; and a cousin, Nadeen Cooley of Slidell, Louisiana.
There will be no public viewing or visitation.
Bishop Milton Glass will officiate at the services.
