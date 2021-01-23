Sallie Kimbrough Clements Friedman Gercens passed away peacefully at home after an extended illness on Saturday evening, Jan. 16, 2021. She was born March 22, 1948, in Greenwood to William Kemp Clements Jr. and Evelyn Springfield Clements Ray. Mrs. Gercens graduated from Greenwood High School and Delta State University with a Bachelor of Arts in education.
Sallie was happily married to Jack Edwin Friedman of Nashville, Tennessee, for 30 years. Following his death, she returned to her Delta roots in Greenwood, where she later married Karlis Gercens. Although their time together was cut short by her illness, it was a loving and steadfast marriage.
A prolific reader, gourmet cook and interior designer, Sallie was also an accomplished gardener and artist and enjoyed French hand sewing and knitting. She loved talking on the telephone, which allowed her to stay in touch with family and a myriad of loyal and trusted friends from all walks of life all over the world.
Mrs. Gercens is survived by her daughter, Melissa Lelia Ray Calcote (Rob) of Meridian, and granddaughter Lelia Claire Calcote; one sister, Marsha Clements Twiford (Rainer) of Mountain Brook, Alabama; a niece, Eleanor Allan Twiford Larvan (Peter), and their two children, Clementine Elizabeth Larvan and Parker Allan Larvan, of Savannah, Georgia; a nephew, James Rainer Twiford Jr.; and special friends Dr. Joe and P. T. Ross, Pam and Dickie Collins, Robin and Dennis Smith and Jim and Martha Thomas.
Mrs. Gercens was predeceased by her grandparents, Uel Murphy Springfield and Sallie Brownlee Springfield and William Kemp Clements and Sallie Morgan Kimbrough Clements; her nephew, William Clements Twiford; and her godparents, Virginia Brister Wilburn and Robert Bridgforth Wilburn.
A graveside Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Greenwood. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the cemetery, where her ashes will be interred beside her father.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the charity of your choice in remembrance of Sallie Clements Friedman Gercens.
The family wishes to thank all who have helped with unwavering support, prayers and care, particularly Lula Durant, devoted housekeeper, companion and friend, along with Diana Smith and Willie Lemon; Adoration Hospice with nurse Monica Hill and their caregivers. Finally, a special thank you to her medical team and friends: Dr. Sayed Rafique and Dr. Charles “Bubba” Nause.
Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
