Lloyd “Honey” Ashmore, 77, of Teoc died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his residence. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton. The Rev. Lanny Haley will officiate.
He was a loving husband, Daddy and Papa. He was Beat 2 Carroll County supervisor for 32 years and served several years as the board president. He operated A & W Cattle Farm for over 55 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching Mississippi State sports. He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Mamie Ashmore; brothers Lester, Herman, Buddy and Odell; and sister Nell Riggs.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ashmore of Teoc; daughter Sandy (Jimmy) Williams of Teoc; sisters Sara Margaret Taylor of Glen St. Mary, Florida, and Lillie Pearl Woolard of Grifton, North Carolina; granddaughter April (Ray) Mooneyham and four daughters of Vardaman; grandson Vinnie (Ashley) Williams of the Jefferson Community; great-grandchildren Jessica, Tori, Coby, Gavin, Vince, Katelyn and Wyatt; and a host of nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be Vinnie Williams, Gavin Williams, Coby Williams, Tori Kitchens, Ronnie Ashmore and Bubba Ashmore. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Williams, Dr. Joseph Roberts and Ray Mooneyham.
Wilson & Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
