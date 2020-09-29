August 15, 1952 - September 20, 2020
Riley Maloney Kelley, 68, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away on Sept. 20, 2020. He was born on Aug. 15, 1952, in Hayti, Missouri, to Dorris Kelley and Mike Kelley. He married his beautiful wife on Aug. 6, 1975, in Memphis.
He is survived by his spouse, Joan D. Kelley; his mother, Dorris Kelley; daughter Neely Kelley; granddaughter Avery Kelley; daughter Ryan Kelley; grandson Riley Maxwell Kelley; grandson Nichols Alan Phillips; daughter Wesley Kelley; and grandson Mac Kelley.
Riley was a graduate of the College of Santa Fe with a master’s degree in accounting. He was a CPA for his entire career. His hobbies included sculpting and casting in bronze, driving race cars and sailing. He was also a pilot and a farmer in his earlier years. He led a life full of adventures and was admired for his charisma. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Riley’s adventures will live on lovingly in our memories.”
A private service will be held by the family.
Donations may be made to a favorite charity.
