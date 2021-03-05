Randy Van Boone, 64, of Vaiden died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his residence. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Midway Methodist Cemetery in Vaiden.
Mr. Boone was born Jan. 8, 1957, in Greenville to James William Boone Sr. and Greta Fay Bruce Boone. He was a Baptist. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, listening to music and cooking. He loved children, enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid Ole Miss fan. He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Greta Fay Bruce Boone of Carrollton; three brothers, James William Boone Jr. and wife Betty of Vaiden, Larry Keith Boone of Vaiden and Mark Layne Boone and wife Kim of Carrollton; and a sister, Susan Carpenter, and her husband, Bill, of Winona.
Pallbearers will be Mark Boone II, Jacob Carpenter, Doug Carpenter, Richard Boone, Chris Boone and Keith Boone. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Austin, Josh Carpenter, Chris Jones and Sonny Downs.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
