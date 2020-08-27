A memorial service for Albert Earl Woods of Greenwood will be held at noon Saturday at Bethesda Five Points Center.
Mr. Woods, 73, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson.
He worked for EJ&E Railroad for more than 20 years and was a member of the Cobras Motorcycle Club for more than 10 years. His hobbies included fishing, gardening and working around the house. He also loved listening to music, shooting pool and being with family. He was a member of Bethesda Five Points Center.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia J. Woods of Greenwood; four daughters, Vanessa Jones Williams (Donald) of Lithonia, Georgia, Tanya M. Woods of Phoenix, Angelique N. Woods (Jermaine) of Joliet, Illinois, and Fanny J. Stevenson (Kenneth) of Greenwood; three sons, Horace Woods (Nicole) of Oswego, Illinois, Benny J. Dickson (Sandi) of Mesa, Arizona, and Stephen A. Woods (Anna) of Rush City, Minnesota; three sisters, Erma Jean Rhymes of Detroit, Lela B. Rodgers of Chicago and Rosetta Claybrook of Maywood, Illinois; two brothers, James Leonard Woods of Joliet and James Lenberg Woods of Greenwood; 22 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church.
Pastor Marilyn Jones and Minister Fanny Stevenson will officiate at the services. Pallbearers will be Louis Petty, Dazis Harrison, Kenneth Stevenson Jr., Kenneth Stevenson Sr., Tyrone Harbin, John Kimble, James Roby and Terrence Sykes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Horace Woods, Vanessa Jones Williams, Tanya M. Woods, Benny Dickson, Angelique Woods, Stephen Woods and Fanny Stevenson.
