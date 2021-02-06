JACKSON — Barbara Dezell Miller, 72, of Itta Bena transitioned on Feb. 2, 2021, in Katy, Texas.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at Delta Memorial Gardens on Mississippi 1 in Greenville.
Barbara Dezell Miller leaves to cherish her fond memories and legacy her three daughters: Mahalia Wright (Antonia), Lakita Miller and Tiniqua Enoj; and two sons, Daryl Miller and Johnny Miller III.
Jackson Memorial Funeral Service of Jackson is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.