March 27, 1920 - December 26, 2020
WINONA — Estelle Campbell Cooper, a lifetime resident of Carroll County, departed life on this earth to be with her Heavenly Father and many others she loved on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Born March 27, 1920, she lived 36,775 days, or 100 years, nine months and zero days. Both her birth and death dates were on a Saturday. At the time of her birth, Woodrow Wilson was president. At the time of her death, many had just observed a rare astronomical event reminiscent of the Star of Bethlehem that marked her Savior’s birth.
A private family service was held at Evergreen Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 28, with the Rev. Gary Roberson and Dr. Bernard Taylor officiating. Pallbearers were nephews and other family members. Honorary pallbearers were the deacons of the Carrollton Baptist Church.
A later celebration, open to all, will allow others who knew and loved her to participate in a joyous tribute to her exemplary life.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.ofhwinona.com.
Mrs. Cooper was born in her family home near the Four Forks in Carroll County, the daughter of Linnie Haley and Grady Campbell. Her father had been born in that same home. She shared a happy childhood with five siblings, Evelyn C. Pipkin, Lloyd Campbell, Sadie C. Mann, Henderson Campbell and Mary C. Moore. The family understood the rewards of hard work, determination, integrity and faith in God.
After graduating from J. Z. George High School, Mrs. Cooper attended Draughon’s Business School in Greenwood.
Her first employment after secretarial training was as a marketing clerk for the Agricultural Adjustment Administration. There she met Richard A. “Bill” Cooper, and the two of them married on Oct. 20, 1940. Later she worked as a bank employee, postal clerk, school secretary and insurance bookkeeper. She was widowed in 1982 but continued to be very involved in maintaining the farm she and her husband had purchased, the Fox- Bingham Place, east of North Carrollton.
An active member of Carrollton Baptist Church since 1940, she served as Sunday School teacher, Training Union leader, WMU director, VBS volunteer, GA leader, choir member and mentor to many who recognized her commitment, faithfulness and servant heart. Ministry and mission work were her passion. She held offices in WMU at local, associational, district and state levels and participated in mission trips throughout Mississippi and in Colorado, Indiana, West Virginia, Georgia, Hawaii and Alaska.
Mrs. Cooper was a member of various organizations, including the Cherokee Rose Garden Club, the Home Demonstration Club, Three Score and More, the local Cancer Society and the Evergreen Cemetery Association board of directors. She organized a World War II celebration for Carroll County. Many community improvement and beautification projects were completed under her leadership.
In addition to her church and community service, she maintained a gracious home, a lovely yard and a bountiful garden. Hospitality and generosity prevailed, as she selflessly shared her zest for life with others and taught by example that we should love Jesus first, others second and ourselves last.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by her only child, Linda C. Perkins of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Kim (Bubba) DeLoach of Greenwood, Ric (Liz) Perkins of Itta Bena and Benji (Tiffany) Perkins of Winona; six great-grandchildren, Taylor (Jarrod) Kane, Hardin DeLoach, Madison DeLoach, Cody Perkins, Buffy Perkins and Walker Perkins; and one great-great-grandchild, Vivi Claire Kane. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Mary C. Moore of Carrollton.
The family would like to thank the following people who have made the recent years of her life amazingly healthy and happy: Pam Reagan, Sherry Campbell, Delaney McCrory, Dr. John King and Dr. Keith Rushing.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Carrollton Baptist Church, Baptist Children’s Village, Evergreen Cemetery or a charity of the donor’s choice.
