Graveside services for Robert Lee McKinley Sr. of Greenwood will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Zion Watt Cemetery in Sunnyside.
Mr. McKinley, 73, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
He was a truck driver.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Melvin Lewis will officiate at the services.
