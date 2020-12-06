February 8, 1932 - December 3, 2020
Due to COVID-19, services for Barbara K. Ragland will be private. The Rev. Ken Salley will officiate the services.
Mrs. Ragland, 88, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1932, to Jake and Goldie Bennett Blakely in Duck Hill and lived in Greenwood. She worked at Pennco Hosiery in Grenada for several years and was a homemaker. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stacy L. Ragland Jr., as well as two brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kim Hodges of Greenwood and Deanna Day of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Jeffery (Lee) Hodges and Amanda (Brad) Wier; and a great-grandchild, Hunter Hodges.
The family extends a special thanks to Adoration Hospice of Grenada for their love and care. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38101.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
