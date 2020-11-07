Dorothy “Dot” J. DuBard Martin of Greenwood passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Riverview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at the age of 84.
Dot was born and raised in Carroll County in the Community of Jefferson. Dot was a graduate of J.Z. George High School in North Carrollton. She worked many years at Lawrence Printing Company and met many of her lifelong friends there.
Dot was a loving wife and mother. She was also a second mother to many other children throughout her life. She cooked many meals that her family and extended family flocked to her table to enjoy.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Billy R. Martin Sr.; her parents, John Thomas DuBard and Ruby DeLoach DuBard; and two sisters, Ruby DuBard Loden and Elizabeth DuBard Walters.
Dot is survived by her five children, Billy R. “Bill” Martin Jr. of Ridgeland, Tony A. (Gail) Martin of Greenwood, Timothy W. (Barry) Martin of Jackson, Tennessee, and Teresa Martin (Matt) James and Christopher L. Martin of Greenwood; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Survivors also include her brothers, JT DuBard (Mary Lou) and WL DuBard (Jean), both of the Community of Jefferson in Carroll County.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton. The Rev. Gary Roberson will officiate the services.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Greenwood.
Williams and Lord Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
