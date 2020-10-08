Graveside services for Floyd Lee Christion of Greenwood will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Christion, 72, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his home.
He was a factory worker and a member of Summerfield Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and musician for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He was a man of many talents and was loved by so many.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Christion of Greenwood; a son, Jason Banks of Greenwood; three daughters, Gwendolyn Woodson of Grenada, Shelia Johnson of Dallas and Stephanie Christian of Jackson; his mother, Mary Christian of Flint, Michigan; two stepdaughters, Shundra Hardwick of Hagerstown, Maryland, and LaToya Sanders of Greenwood; two stepsons, Vundrakus Sanders of Greenwood and Hendrix Sanders of Villa Rica, Georgia; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Aaron Brown will officiate at the services.
