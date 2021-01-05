Lillian Marie Nader Dean, 96, of Greenwood passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 1, 2020, at North Sunflower Regional Medical Center in Ruleville after a short illness.
A graveside service officiated by Father Jesus Sanchez will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Greenwood.
Lillian was born to Lucille Helen Miller Nader and Alexander Kaiser Nader on July 6, 1924, in Dayton, Ohio. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and worked as a bookkeeper for Russell Wholesale Grocer Company until their closing and then later for Balkamp. Lillian also spent time working with her mother, Lucille, in the family’s A. Nader Grocery and Meat Market after the death of her father, Alex.
Lillian was a lifelong communicant member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Greenwood, where she was active in Bible study and book club. Lillian’s sons and their families were a huge source of joy in Lillian’s life. She loved to celebrate all their accomplishments, and it was typically with a handwritten note of congratulations. She took pride in never forgetting to mail a birthday card to her family members, knowing exactly how to ensure that it would arrive on their special day. She enjoyed for her family to gather in her home for a meal and she was known for making their favorite Lebanese foods.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Lucille Nader; three brothers, Allan Paul Nader, James Edward Nader and Robert Eugene Nader; and two sons, Michael Edward Dean and Robert Lee Dean. She is survived by one son, Steve Dean of Jacksonville, Florida; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Ellis Dean of Water Valley; three grandchildren, Nat Dean (Jennifer) of Water Valley, Kim Dean Price of Clinton and Amber Dean of Jacksonville, Florida; five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Sara Ellis and Drew Dean of Water Valley and Andi and Cooper Price of Clinton. In addition, she is survived by two sisters, Freida Nader Ghesquiere of Montigny-le-Tilleul, Belgium, and Eleanor Nader Holtz of Raymondville, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Dolores Deaton Nader of Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.