Tennie Tillman McCormick, 100, retired vice president of Trustmark National Bank, passed away on Feb. 11, 2021, at Indywood Glen Personal Care.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at North Greenwood Baptist Church, where she was a charter member, with Dr. Jim Phillips officiating. She had served in many capacities in the church, including Sunday school teacher, department director and Training Union teacher.
Mrs. McCormick was a member of the Greenwood Garden Club and the Chakchiuma Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a member of “Early Families of Leflore County” and a former member of LeBonté Woman’s Club and the National Association of Bank Women. She and her husband, Myrl, enjoyed traveling, yard work and growing flowers, especially roses. They frequently preserved their roses in two extra refrigerators and shared them with others. Tennie enjoyed dancing, bridge and tennis.
Mrs. McCormick was a native of Belzoni, having moved to Greenwood at an early age when her father was transferred as an engineer with the highway department to build the Keesler Bridge. She graduated from Greenwood High School and Soule College in New Orleans.
Mrs. McCormick donated her body to Genesis Legacy Whole Body Donation Foundation.
Mrs. McCormick was preceded in death by her husband, Myrl McCormick; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joe P. Tillman; brothers M.C. (Jake) Tillman and Joe Tillman Jr.; sister Sue Tillman Hull; and granddaughter Amy Diane McCormick.
Surviving Mrs. McCormick are son Amos (Robin) McCormick of Clinton; granddaughters Beth Ann McCormick and Carrie Lynn (Blake) Harrell; and several special nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Hull, Collier Tillman, Tommy Ellett and David Swider.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Greenwood Baptist Church or the Lions Club Eye Bank, 431 Katherine Drive, Flowood, MS 39232.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
