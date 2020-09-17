July 29, 1936 - September 15, 2020
Graveside services for Thadd Spell will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Moore’s Memorial Cemetery in Teoc.
Mr. Spell, 84, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Golden Age Nursing Home.
He was born on July 29, 1936, in Belzoni to Bardy and Frances Caldwell Spell. He worked for over 30 years at J.J. Ferguson as a diesel mechanic. He was a resident of Golden Age Nursing Home the past year. He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Thadd Spell Jr.; two brothers, Bardy Spell Jr., and Melvin Spell; and a sister, Alice Duncan.
He is survived by his wife, Opal Galigher Spell of Greenwood; a sister, Jean Ferguson of Grenada; a stepdaughter, Linda Campbell of Greenwood; a stepson, Fred Campbell of Knoxville, Tennessee; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Warren Long, Steve Long, Will Cooper and Whit Cooper.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.