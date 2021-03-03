CLEVELAND, Miss. — John Gray Tuttle, 62, of Greenwood passed away on Feb. 21, 2021, after a five-month battle with cancer. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Ray Funeral Home in Cleveland with a graveside service following at Lehrton Cemetery.
John was born in Ruleville on Aug. 26, 1958. He graduated from North Sunflower Academy and studied at Mississippi Delta Junior College and Delta State University. John had a more-than-33-year career with Delta Electric Power Association in Greenwood, where he began as an engineering clerk and went on to become the safety coordinator and ran the Right-of-Way Department. His last years there were spent serving as purchasing agent. John could have retired a few years ago but said that he liked his job and the people he worked with.
John was a wonderful cook, whether indoors or outdoors. We will miss the fried fish and hushpuppies that he made outside in his black pot and all the great food he grilled! He always had something good made up ahead and in the freezer for future enjoyment. He liked reading and, in earlier years, fishing. Relaxing for him was spending time in his rocking chair on the back porch. Twelve years ago, he moved in with his mother to become a caregiver while continuing to work. Lunches and coffee breaks were spent riding over to the house to make sure she was doing OK. John lived a simple life and liked it that way. He will be missed by all who love him.
John is preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Tuttle, and a twin brother, James Richard Tuttle. His survivors are his mother, Betty J. Tuttle of Greenwood and Ruleville; sisters Joyce Tuttle Riales of Hernando and Shirley Tuttle Simmons (husband Ed, son Christopher and his family Kristina, Caleb, and Kaitlyn, and daughter Melissa Simmons Tamez and her family, Reggie and Caroline), all of North Carolina.
