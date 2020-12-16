GRENADA — Jimmie Conway Epperson, 86, of Grenada passed away Sunday, Dec.13, 2020, at Providence Assisted Living. She was born Nov. 5, 1934, in Cottonwood Point, Missouri, to James Wallace and Nellie Edna King Conway. Jimmie was a devoted homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church-Grenada.
A private graveside service will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Grenada.
Survivors include one son, Walter Ray Epperson Jr. (Lee) of Atlanta; three sisters, Mary Wiseman (Jim) of Winona, Norma Griffin of Van Buren, Missouri, and Rebecca Hunter (Larry) of Grenada; two brothers, Gerald Conway of Carrollton and David Conway of Winona; and two grandchildren, Ashley Epperson and Joe Tyrell Epperson, both of Atlanta.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter Ray Epperson; a daughter, Belinda Lou Epperson; a sister, Nannie Simpson; and a brother, Tom Conway.
Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada (662-307-2694).
