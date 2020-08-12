Graveside services for Sarah S. Meeks of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Hudson Park Cemetery.
Ms. Meeks, 92, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her home.
She was retired.
She is survived by three sisters, Pearlie Crawford and Mary Means (Ivory) of Yonkers, New York, and Martha Hulsey of Robertsville, Missouri; three brothers, Tommie Allen of Yonkers, William Allen (Annie) of Snellville, Georgia, and Jessie Allen (Dorothy) of Pembrock, New Jersey; and seven sons, Austin Stanciel (Damita) of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Jeff Stanciel (Anita) of Atlanta, Lee Stanciel (Beatrice) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Alfred Meeks of Mockville, North Carolina, Alford Meeks and Benjamin Meeks of Greenwood and David Meeks of Charlotte, North Carolina; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. W.M. Brown will officiate at the services.
