Louise Scott Williamson, 88, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Private graveside services will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Fortenberry officiating.
Louise was born in Mantee to T B and Jeffie Nickels Scott. She graduated from Cumberland High School in Cumberland and Draughon’s Business College in Greenwood. She worked as a bookkeeper for Fred T. Neely and later owned and operated Delta Upholstery with her husband. The business was open for 47 years. She had been a very active member of First Presbyterian Church, where she was a deacon and served on various other committees. She had also been a member of a local garden club and volunteered for the Museum of the Mississippi Delta.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Earl Williamson; and her son, David Earl Williamson Jr.
Mrs. Williamson is survived by her daughter, Linda Williamson Swider (David) of Carrollton; granddaughter Anna Swider Avant (Ben) of Memphis; grandson David Swider Jr. of Oxford; two grandchildren, Noah Finch Avant and Rebecca Louis Avant of Memphis; and two sisters, Delle Scott of Greenwood and Ann Scott Fondren of Montpelier.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, French Camp Academy, First Presbyterian Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
