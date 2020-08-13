April 14, 1985 - August 9, 2020
WINONA — A graveside service for Justin Lee Mullen of Carrollton was held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton. The Rev. Joseph Sansing officiated the service. Pallbearers were Leslie Shives, Ronnie Shives, Lorne Shives, Wesley Shives, Trey McKelroy and Elliott Lovelady.
Visitation was from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Oliver Funeral Home.
Mr. Mullen, 35, passed away at his home on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. He was born to Calvin R. Mullen Jr. and Brenda L. Mullen on April 14, 1985. He worked as an electrician for Moses Electric in Jackson. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Keith Mullen.
He is survived by his mother, Brenda L. Mullen of Carrollton; his father, Calvin R. Mullen Jr. of Thibodaux, Louisiana; his maternal grandmother, Clytele Lawrence of Greenville; his paternal grandmothers, Andy Woods of Ashland City, Tennessee, and Helen Daugherty of Shaw; and a niece, Charlee Mullen.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.