WINONA — O.G. Johnson, 73, of Winona died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Winona.
Services will be private.
He was a retired postal worker and educator.
The Rev. Tara Collins Hayes will officiate at the services.
Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Vaiden.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Roberts & Sons Mortuary in Winona.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.