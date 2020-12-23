Services for Sam Leach Jr. of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Mr. Leach, 89, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
After attending Broad Street High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. After completing military service, he went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree from Mississippi Vocational College (now Mississippi Valley State University). He received a master’s degree in industrial arts from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. In 1976, he was inducted into the MVSU Sports Hall of Fame. From 1978 through 1987, he received several awards including Football Coach of the Year, the National Coach’s Day Award, and the Dedication and Service Award while at East Side High School in Cleveland.
He is survived by five daughters, Leneata Storman and Francious Leach of Chicago, Myrna Stainback and Bernadette Hughes of Memphis and Artelia Leach of Greenwood; and 17 grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Willing Worker Cemetery.
