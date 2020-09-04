WINONA — Graveside services for James Earl McGlorthan of Winona will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Black Hawk.
Mr. McGlorthan, 58, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada.
He was disabled.
The Rev. Jesse Sawyer will officiate at the services.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Roberts & Sons Mortuary in Winona.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
