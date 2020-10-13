Bennie Gene “Big Mac” McClellan, 55, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at New Hope Cemetery.
Mac was born in Greenwood, moved to Carroll County as a teenager, attended Pillow Academy and graduated from Carroll Academy. He attended Holmes Community College on a football scholarship and later worked as a graduate assistant. He moved to Grenada in 2002 and worked for Lennox/ADP in the IT Department until 2007. He then began his job as a government contractor for Camp McCain until 2020. He loved Mississippi State football and was well known for his excellent grilling abilities. Mac was happiest when he was sharing the food he cooked with his friends.
Mac is survived by his wife of 17 years, Sheila H. McClellan, and his mother, Dot McClellan, both of Grenada; a daughter, Julia Trimble (Zack), and three grandchildren, Kendall Trimble, Dillon Trimble and Rhett Trimble, all of Carrollton; and two stepchildren, Heather Realmuto (Joey) and Leigh Anne Cain (Joey), and two stepgrandchildren, Colton Smart and Kyle Smart, all of Grenada.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.