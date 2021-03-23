Raymond Lloyd Everett, 82, of Sidon died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his residence. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Itta Bena Cemetery. The Rev. George Mims will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Wilson & Knight Funeral Home.
Raymond was born Aug. 21, 1938, to Robert Franklin Everett and Cornelia Jacks Everett in Leflore County. He was a member of Phillipston Baptist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting, running dogs, and fishing. He also loved athletics and coached youth boys and girls baseball and softball for many years and also coached baseball for two years at Mississippi Delta Community College. He retired from Jimmy Sanders Seed, where he was an agricultural consultant and salesman.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Ann Everett, and his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Mandy Johnson of Sidon, and son, Raymond “Snuffy” Everett of Pontotoc; two brothers, Don Everett of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Johnny Everett of West Memphis, Arkansas; a sister, Rachel Bagwell of Grenada; and four grandchildren, Tyler Johnson, Susie Johnson, Ray Everett and Emma Lee Everett.
Pallbearers will be Don Everett, John Everett, Teddy Sims, Jackie Sims, Tyler Johnson and Ray Everett III.
Wilson & Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
